BOISE -- A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Boise Tuesday night.

The crash happened at Myrtle and 13th street at 10:22 p.m.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking north on 13th Street on the west side of the intersection when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle. The driver did not stop, police say.

The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Although his injuries are serious, he is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene, but have been unable to release a description of the vehicle. Police are still searching for the driver.

Anyone who say the crash or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

