Police searching for car after reported shooting on I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after someone in a car reportedly shot at another vehicle on Interstate 84 early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. near milepost 40, between the Ten Mile and Garrity exits.

The vehicle is described as small gray car with heavily tinted windows. No description has been released of the alleged shooter.

According to dispatchers, the other car was struck by a bullet, but no one was hurt.