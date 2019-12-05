FORT HALL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are searching for an Idaho Falls man after they say he fled from police during a traffic stop near Fort Hall on Saturday.

The traffic stop happened at 8:45 p.m. when Richard Burns, 35, crashed a 2018 Ford Fusion and ran away from the scene, according to police.

Police consider Burns armed and dangerous and urge anyone that sees him to not approach him and contact law enforcement.

Jennifer McCammon, 27, of Blackfoot was also in the car with Burns and was taken into custody for drug trafficking, according to investigators.

MORE CRIME: Man stabbed at gas station in Boise on Saturday evening