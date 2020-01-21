Police responding to possible murder-suicide in Garden Valley

Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Boise County early Tuesday morning.
According to Idaho State Police, law enforcement responded to a call of a shooting at a private home near Garden Valley.
At least one of the shooting victims lived at that house, which is in a "pretty rural location," ISP spokeswoman Tecia Ferguson said. Officials have not said whether the dead are male or female, or how they knew each other.
Officers are still on scene, and police say additional information will be released later. Check back for updates.