BOISE, Idaho — Update at 5:10 p.m.: Police are still searching for the suspect and KTVB crews on scene say police are using drones to search for the suspect.

Boise Police are now responding to a shooting in Boise, near Curtis Road and Fairview Avenue.

Ada County Dispatch says the shooting happened on the 1700 block of North Fry Street, which is about four blocks west of Curtis Road, at about 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Dispatch is still determining how many people were shot and the extent of their injuries, according to dispatchers.

The suspect is not in custody and police are searching for them, but officials did not release any details about the suspect.

Fry Street is now blocked off and is an active scene, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.

Boise Police were responding to reports of a shooting near the 1700 block of Fry Street in Boise on Friday, August 2.

