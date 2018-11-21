BOISE — Boise Police say they have identified a man wanted for striking and injuring an officer during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Kyler Olsen. He is wanted on felony charges of aggravated battery on an officer and failure to appear for sexual battery of a minor.

According to BPD, the officer pulled over a car near Vista Avenue and W. Spaulding Street at 4:02 a.m.

During the traffic stop, however, the driver hit the officer and his patrol car with the car, then drove away. The collision was intentional, police say.

Additional officers and paramedics arrived on scene and the officer was rushed to the hospital. He has since been released from the hospital and we are told he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police believe Kyler Olsen is driving a red two-door Honda Civic. If you have seen this vehicle, call police.

Olsen is still on the loose, according to police. He is described as being 6-foot tall, weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

He is likely driving a red, two-door Honda Civic with unknown plates. Police sent us a photo of the car.

Olsen is wanted in Canyon County for felony failure to appear for sexual battery of a minor.

It is believed that there were at least two people in Olsen's vehicle, a white Hyundai Sonata, that was later found abandoned near Hillcrest Drive. Police released a photo of the vehicle to the media which shows damage to the driver's side of the car.

Officers have also identified a female who was in the car with Olsen during the incident. Detectives have spoken to her. Since she is a juvenile her name is not being released. A report will be forward to the prosecutor for possible charges.

Anyone with information about Olsen's whereabout or this case is urged to contact police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

