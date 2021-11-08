Police: Possible kidnap victim dies after being found in Caldwell

The 22-year-old was discovered lying unconscious and badly hurt in a driveway one day after his family told police he had been kidnapped by two unknown men.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 22-year-old police say may have been kidnapped by two unknown men has died after he was found, unconscious and badly hurt, lying outside a Caldwell home.

According to police, Luis Garcia was still breathing but "suffering from numerous injuries" when he was discovered in the driveway of a house in the 1400 block of Boise Avenue at 8:35 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a local trauma center by ambulance, but died from his wounds.

Police say Garcia had been reported missing the day before, after his family members received information that he had possibly been kidnapped by two unknown men.

According to Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley, Garcia had suffered "significant head trauma," along with other injuries, but an autopsy is needed to confirm his exact cause of death. There is no known connection between Garcia and the home outside of which he was found, Hoadley added.

No arrests have been made in the case, and detectives have not yet identified any suspects, according to police.

Garcia's death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-COPS or www.343cops.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward.

