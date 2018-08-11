BOISE — Boise police are on scene of a reported stabbing at a home in southeast Boise.

It happened on the 3900 block of Preamble Place, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department. sent out around 11:30 a.m. Officers have taken one person into custody.

One person has been transported to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Police say the scene is secure and their investigation is ongoing.

Preamble Place is closed to southbound traffic at Bergeson Street.

KTVB has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

