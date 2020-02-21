x
Police: Multiple victims in Caldwell officer-involved shooting, suspect and another adult dead

Police say one officer suffered non life-threatening injuries.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Multiple people are injured, including a police officer, after a shooting at a Caldwell apartment complex Thursday afternoon, police said.

During a news conference, Caldwell police said the suspect and a second adult were killed in the shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The officer injured in the shooting is said to have non life-threatning injuries. Two other people were injured and taken to the hospital. At this time, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The officer-involved shooting happened at the Portstewart Apartments, a senior living complex on South 10th Avenue, just south of Ustick Road.

Witnesses told KTVB they saw multiple police officers swarming the area at about 4:30 p.m.

10th Avenue between Ustick Avenue and Laster Street is currently blocked and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Police block off a road near the scene of a police shooting in Caldwell.

The Critical Incident Task Force is taking over the investigation.