BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was arrested Monday after police say he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl whose disappearance sparked an AMBER Alert earlier this year.

Erick Javier Miramontes Anaya, 24, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of sexual battery of a minor.

According to Boise Police, detectives began investigating on June 30, 2019, when an AMBER Alert was issued for a developmentally-delayed Mountain Home girl. According to investigators, Miramontes Anaya had met the 16-year-old on social media, then lured her away from her home.

A tip sent Boise Police officers to a home in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue in Boise, where they found both the missing girl and Miramontes Anaya.

The case was forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, who ultimately issued a warrant for Miramontes Anaya's arrest.

Sexual battery of a minor is punishable by up to life in prison. Miramontes Anaya is due to appear in court Tuesday.