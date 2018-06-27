BOISE -- The mother of a 4-year-old girl who died inside a burning car April 10 had taken drugs when the fire broke out in the parking lot of a Boise Walmart, police say.

Prosecutors have filed an additional felony injury to child charge against 31-year-old Jennifer A. Miller in the death of her daughter, Alliee Rose.

Miller, along with Alliee and her younger child, was sleeping in her parked car in the Walmart lot when a portable heater inside the vehicle sparked the fire. The flames spread quickly, engulfing the car.

Miller and her toddler were able to get out, but Alliee died at the scene. The surviving child and Miller were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In May, Miller was charged with felony injury to a child after police say an investigation revealed her younger child had been left in the presence of drugs. The second injury to a child charge, announced by Boise Police Wednesday, came after toxicology results showed Miller had used drugs before the fire.

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said the new charge is related to Alliee's death. Williams declined to say what substance Miller tested positive for, or whether police believe she was under the influence or incapacitated by that substance when the fire started.

Some controlled substances, including marijuana, are detectable in a blood test days or weeks after their effects have worn off the user.

The prosecutor assigned to the case was not immediately available for comment.

Alliee's father, 26-year-old Nicolas Rose, was also arrested last month and faces charges of burglary and theft. Police say he stole the heater that started the fire from a local store, but was not present when the blaze broke out.

Felony injury to a child carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.



