MERIDIAN -- Two people are facing felony charges after police say they tried to sell large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in a Meridian parking lot Tuesday evening.

Rupert residents Heather Marie Ray, 33, and Baldemar Arteaga, 34, were arrested near a business at the intersection of Overland and Meridian roads.

According to Boise Police, officers witnessed the pair making a suspected drug deal. Law enforcement used a flashbang device as a distraction and took the suspects into custody.

No one was hurt during the arrests. Police say Ray and Arteaga had a bag with them containing more than 28 grams of heroin and more than 400 grams of meth.

The suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail on two felony charges of drug possession. They remain in the jail, each held on a $500,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Dec. 7. If convicted, Ray and Arteaga could face up to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years.

© 2018 KTVB