BOISE - Three people are behind bars after police say they found nearly two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The investigation began at about 2:30 a.m. when Boise police officers pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 84 near the Orchard Street overpass.

While officers spoke with the driver and passengers, a K-9 unit conducted an open air search around the the vehicle. Police say the dog alerted on the car, indicating the possible presence of illegal drugs.

When officers searched the vehicle, they say they found a large duffel bag containing nearly two pounds of suspected meth in plastic baggies.

All three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail on felony drug trafficking charges. The suspects were identified as Boise residents Douglas W. Lopez, 50, Athena K. Lopez, 55, and Tabatha R. Zapata, 47.

They were expected to make their first court appearances on Wednesday.

