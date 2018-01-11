MERIDIAN — Meridian Police are now investigating a report that a 7-year-old child found a small bag of rat poison mixed in their trick-or-treat bag.

The police do not yet have any suspects and the child does not remember which house they received the poison at.

Meridian Police are urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy if they did any trick-or-treating near the Presidential subdivision, near Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue in Meridian.

If anyone has any more information about this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Meridian Police Department at (208) 888-6678.

