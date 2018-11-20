MERIDIAN — Meridian Police say they have arrested a Boise man for stealing a wallet from a Panda Express earlier this month.

Derek Holder, 37, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft.

Police say the victim was paying for his family's dinner around 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Panda Express at 1500 N. Eagle Road when he unknowingly dropped his wallet. The suspect, who was the next person in line, noticed the wallet fall to the floor and picked it up. He then left the restaurant.

Meridian Police released two surveillance photos to the media of the man suspected of taking the wallet.

Detectives worked with Panda Express and the Idaho State Probation and Parole to identify Holder as the wallet thief suspect.

