Police: Man taken into custody after making threats at Emmett medical facility

EMMETT, Idaho — Police took a man into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly made threats at an Emmett Medical facility.

According to the Emmett Police Department, officers were called at about 10:30 a.m. after the man reportedly threatened to hurt himself and others.

Police shut down a stretch of 12th Street while officers and paramedics staged in a parking lot nearby.

Staff and patients were quickly evacuated from the facility.

"The staff at the medical facility had a plan in place and followed it flawlessly," police said in a news release.

A detective called the man on his cell phone. A short time later, he walked out of the building and was taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

“We put a plan together on the fly and because of the quality of the officers involved, we were able to help an individual who seemed to be in crisis,” Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka said in a news release.

The man was taken to Nampa to be evaluated.

Kunka credited his department's crisis intervention training for the positive result.

"We all recognize that individuals in crisis should be handled differently than common criminal behavior,” he said.

