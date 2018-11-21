BOISE — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of equipment from a foothills area home.

Police say the man in these photos stole two chainsaws, a portable generator, and an air compressor from a home on Pierce Park Lane on November 4.

Witnesses say the man parked his truck on the hillside, then climbed up and came back down with the stolen goods.

A photo of the suspect and his pickup truck.

ACSO

The man was driving a late 1980s-era pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed.

The truck may have had a specialty plate or one from another state.

If you have any information, call the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

