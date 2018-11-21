BOISE — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of equipment from a foothills area home.
Police say the man in these photos stole two chainsaws, a portable generator, and an air compressor from a home on Pierce Park Lane on November 4.
Witnesses say the man parked his truck on the hillside, then climbed up and came back down with the stolen goods.
The man was driving a late 1980s-era pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed.
The truck may have had a specialty plate or one from another state.
If you have any information, call the Ada County Sheriff's Office.