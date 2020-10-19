Police: Man shot to death by brother in Nampa home

A fight between brothers ended in the death of a Nampa man Sunday evening, police say.

NAMPA, Idaho — Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Railroad Street in Nampa for the report of a shooting at 6:24 p.m.

Police say they learned that 38-year-old Jonathan Dallas had been shot and killed inside the house by his brother, 33-year-old Jeremiah Nupen. The men lived together at the Railroad Street house where the shooting happened.

Nampa Police spokesman Gary Marang said the brothers had been involved in an ongoing argument over the last several days. The fight escalated into an "altercation" on Sunday during which Dallas was shot, he said.

Nupen was still on scene when officers arrived. He was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on a felony charge of second-degree murder.

If convicted, Nupen faces up to life in prison.

