WILDER — Wilder Police are seeking additional information about a man who turned himself in after a 14-year-old Wilder girl went missing on Oct. 1.

Hector Flores Arias, 35, is facing charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor child and is also accused of distributing a control substance to a minor.

Arias turned himself in after the 14-year-old, who disappeared after leaving Wilder High School, was found safe. He is being held at the Canyon County Jail.

The Wilder Police Department said Arias might have additional victims. Anyone with more information about Arias can contact the Wilder Police Department via the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 454-7531.

