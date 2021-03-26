Police: Man charged with setting pickup on fire at Meridian apartment complex

Korbin Carter, 40, is facing felony arson and stalking charges.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man is facing felony arson and stalking charges after investigators say he set a pickup truck on fire in front of an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Elsinore Avenue. Firefighters responded and were able to douse the flames, but the pickup and its contents were left scorched.

Meridian Police was called in to assist, and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Detectives arrested 40-year-old Korbin Carter on Thursday with help from Boise Police. The suspect was taken into custody in the 6100 block of Fairview Avenue in Boise, then transported to the Ada County Jail.

Police have not said who the pickup truck belonged to, or released a motive for the arson.

Carter is due to appear in court for an arraignment Friday afternoon.

