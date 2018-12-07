BOISE - A man is facing two felony counts of drug trafficking after police say they caught him with more than $110,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin.

According to Boise police, 24-year-old Briyan E. Paniagua Chayrez of Mexicali, Mexico, was arrested without incident on Saturday afternoon.

Police say Paniagua Chayrez had been acting suspiciously in a parking lot near the Walmart on Overland Road. While speaking with the suspect, officers say they located evidence that he was in possession of a controlled substance.

Briyan E. Paniagua Chayrez

Ada County Jail

Narcotics officers searched Paniagua Chayrez's car and found seven large packages of meth and a container of heroin, police said. The meth weighed in at about seven pounds and the heroin weight more than half a kilogram.

Investigators say the street value of the drugs is over $110,000.

Paniagua Chayrez was booked into the Ada County Jail on two felony charges of drug trafficking.

