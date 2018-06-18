BOISE - A 67-year-old Boise man was arrested Friday evening at the Boise Airport after TSA officers found a 7-inch knife concealed in his shoe.

Boise Police says Donald Jackson is charged with felony aircraft hijacking and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Around 7:15 p.m., police seized the knife and took Jackson into custody.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that Jackson willfully and intentionally concealed the 7-inch fixed blade knife under the insole of his shoe. In his other shoe, police found a small amount of marijuana.

Police do not believe that Jackson intended to hurt anyone. He said he just wanted to take the knife to his final destination.

Carrying weapons aboard an aircraft is a felony that falls under the Idaho statute for aircraft hijacking.

