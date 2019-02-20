MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — It has been 24 years since the body of 14-year-old Regina Krieger was found in the Snake River in Burley.

On Wednesday, Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward confirmed police arrested Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, 56, of Burley.

He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in Krieger's death.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said the arrest was part of a joint investigation between the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Rodriguez was taken into custody in Minidoka County without incident. He is currently being held in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center on a no-bond warrant.

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez

Cassia County Sheriff's Office

Krieger disappeared in February 1995, days before her 15th birthday. Her body was found in the Snake River in April 1995.

"I'm just so happy to hear this," Rhonda Hunnel, Krieger's mom, told KTVB.

This is a developing story and KTVB is working to get more details.