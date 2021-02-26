Police make arrest in Boise store robbery

The Boise Police Department says detectives have identified and arrested a man suspected of robbing a store on Feb. 18.
Gary Anderson, 51, of Boise, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony robbery charge.
The robbery occurred last Thursday morning around 7:25 at a store in the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.
The man told a store employee that he had a gun, but did not display a firearm, police say.
Police say the man rode away on a mountain bike after the robbery.