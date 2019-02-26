GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the stomach in Garden City early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in a trailer park off of 44th and Adams streets just before 5:30 a.m. Police responded to the scene after a witness to the shooting called 911.

The man who was shot was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and is being treated now. His current condition is unknown.

An area inside the trailer park is currently taped off with crime scene tape. Investigators are talking to witnesses, and say they have identified potential suspects.

The suspects are not yet in custody. It's unclear what sparked the shooting.

Joe Parris/KTVB