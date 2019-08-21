NAMPA, Idaho — Police are asking the public to help identify two people who recently used counterfeit money at least one Nampa store.

"They used fake money to purchase real merchandise," police said in a tweet Tuesday evening that included two surveillance photos of a man and a woman.

Investigators have not said where the pair used the counterfeit money, or what they purchased with it.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call Nampa police at (208) 468-5650.

