Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Sandra Rios-Chavez, who was kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez in Jerome County, Idaho on Sunday from the parking lot of the Wendy's where she works, police say.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez's cell phone pinged in Kingman around 6 p.m. and that he has contacts in Surprise and in Mexico.

ADOT

According to the Surprise PD Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, officers patrolling located the Audi A4 the suspect and victim were believed to be in and attempted a traffic stop.

"The vehicle fled and was located a short distance away, abandoned. Currently, there are officers from several jurisdictions searching the area for the suspect and victim in this case," Klarkowski said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter in the area of Happy Valley Road and Grand Avenue in Surprise as they searched for the suspect and victim, who police believe fled on foot.

Rios-Chavez has an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez and he has assaulted and threatened her, according to police. She may be wearing a Wendy's restaurant uniform and a gray sweatshirt.

Miguel Rodriguez-Perez is 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and has tattoos on both arms. Police said it is unknown whether he is armed, but they do know he has displayed violent tendencies.

Please do not confront them if you see them, but call 911 immediately.