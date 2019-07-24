BOISE, Idaho — A man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after a standoff at a Boise apartment complex.

Boise police were called to the Edgewater Apartments on Lake Harbor Lane in northwest Boise for a report of a man acting erratically.

According to police, the man was armed with a knife and had broken a window.

When police arrived, they secured the scene and attempted to make contact with the man, officials said. Officers were eventually able to talk him into coming out and he was taken into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate. There were no reports of injuries.