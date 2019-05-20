JEROME, Idaho — A teenage girl has been found in Arizona after police say she was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Jerome restaurant Monday evening.

Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez, 17, is safe and will be reunited with her parents, according to the Surprise Police Department.

The kidnapping suspect, 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, is in custody.

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday after police say Rodriguez-Perez, the victim's ex-boyfriend, abducted her from the parking lot of the Jerome Wendy's at about 6 p.m. Rodriguez-Perez had been ordered to have no contact with the teen.

Authorities said the pair's previous relationship involved domestic violence, and Rios-Chavez was believed to be in danger.

Authorities told KPNX in Phoenix that Rodriguez-Perez's cell phone pinged in Kingman, Arizona at about 6 p.m. Monday, and that he has contacts in Surprise, Arizona, and Mexico.

According to the Surprise Police Department Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, officers on patrol Monday night located the the Audi A4 the suspect and victim were believed to be in and tried to pull it over.

"The vehicle fled and was located a short distance away, abandoned," Klarkowski said.

Officers continued to search the area for Rios-Chavez and Rodriguez-Perez. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, Surprise Police announced that Rios-Chavez had been found safe and Rodriguez-Perez was in custody.

Police have not announced where the pair was found or what charges the suspect will face. Check back for updates.