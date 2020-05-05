Police searching for suspects after shooting near Boise Towne Square mall

Witnesses reported that people inside one vehicle fired shots at a second vehicle.

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after police say gunshots were fired in the area of the Boise Towne Square mall.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of North Milwaukee and Westpark streets.

According to Boise police, witnesses reported that people inside one vehicle fired shots at a second vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene before police arrived.

Police say there are no reports of injuries. Officers found shell casings at the scene and are now working to identify those involved in the shooting.