TWIN FALLS - Police in Twin Falls are investigating a possible case of child enticement at a city park.

The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Sunway Park.

Police say the witness in the case is a young child who was unable to provide any details on the suspect to detectives.

Anyone who was at Sunway Park between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and has information on the case, is urged to call police at (208) 735-7200.

