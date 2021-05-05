Police in Caldwell look for people suspected shooting out car windows

Officers say the occupants of the car have been shooting out the windows of parked cars with what appears to be a pellet gun.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a car seen in neighborhoods where recent vandalism has occurred.

CPD posted on its Facebook page a short video of a car driving through a Caldwell neighborhood that it got from a resident. You can hear several shots ring out.