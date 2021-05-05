x
Crime

Police in Caldwell look for people suspected shooting out car windows

Officers say the occupants of the car have been shooting out the windows of parked cars with what appears to be a pellet gun.
Credit: CPD
The Caldwell Police Department has released video of an incident involving a car where shots could be heard as the vehicle drove through a neighborhood.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a car seen in neighborhoods where recent vandalism has occurred.

CPD posted on its Facebook page a short video of a car driving through a Caldwell neighborhood that it got from a resident. You can hear several shots ring out.

Anyone who recognizes this car or can provide information about the suspects, is urged to contact Detective Lanham at 208-455-4608 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

