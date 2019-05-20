JEROME, Idaho — ***Update***

Per the Surprise, Arizona Police Department, Idaho teen Sandra Rios-Chavez has been located, she is waiting to be reunited with her family.

The suspect Miguel Rodriguez-Perez has been taken into police custody.

Investigators say that late Monday, the car listed in the AMBER Alert was located by police officers in Surprise, Arizona. Police tried to stop the car, but the vehicle fled from officers.

The car was located a short time later; but it was abandoned.

Police announced just before 11 p.m. Monday that Rios-Chavez had been found safe.

The FBI says she was abducted Sunday night from the parking lot of a Jerome, Idaho Wendy's.

Jerome police say the two were previously in a romantic relationship that involved domestic violence.



Police in Surprise, Arizona say they have located the car belonging to man suspected of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Jerome.

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez.

The FBI says she was abducted at about 6 p.m. Monday from the parking lot of a Jerome Wendy’s restaurant.

It is believed she was forcibly kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez and is in danger.

Authorities told KPNX in Phoenix that Rodriguez-Perez's cell phone pinged in Kingman, Arizona at about 6 p.m. Monday, and that he has contacts in Surprise, Arizona, and Mexico.

According to the Surprise Police Department Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, officers on patrol Monday night located the the Audi A4 the suspect and victim were believed to be in and attempted a traffic stop.

"The vehicle fled and was located a short distance away, abandoned," Klarkowski said. "Currently, there are officers from several jurisdictions searching the area for the suspect and victim in this case."

Multiple agencies set up a perimeter in the area of Happy Valley Road and Grand Avenue in Surprise as they searched for the suspect and victim.

The Jerome Police Department said in a new release that Rios-Chavez and Rodriguez-Perez had previously been in a romantic relationship that involved domestic violence. A no-contact order is in effect against Rodriguez-Perez.

Rios-Chavez was wearing a Wendy’s uniform with a grey sweater at the time of her abduction. She is described as a Hispanic female, 17 years old, 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez-Perez is a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5-foot-7 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on left and right arms.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.