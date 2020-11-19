Police: Idaho body found in 1984 to undergo DNA analysis

Idaho County Sheriff Lt. Jerry Johnson contacted the state crime lab and asked researchers there to consider the case of the body known as "Mr. Bones."

LEWISTON, Idaho — Authorities in Idaho have accepted an unresolved case from 1984 as part of a genetic genealogy study that could help police identify a body found 36 years ago.

