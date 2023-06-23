Police: Huntington woman charged after children found alone in town

A 25-year-old woman is facing child neglect and reckless endangering charges after her two children were found "wandering in the street" in Huntington on Thursday.

HUNTINGTON, Ore. — A 25-year-old woman is facing child neglect and reckless endangering charges after her two children were found alone in an intersection on Thursday in Huntington, Oregon, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Victoria Patricia James was sleeping on a couch at her residence when the children left the house. Idaho Power employees reportedly saw the children "walking and crawling" through the intersection of East Jefferson Street and East 1st Street.

The employees ran to the children and stopped them near a "steep ledge" above the city's park. According to Friday's news release, the children were roughly 1 foot away from the ledge.

A deputy with the Baker County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of children in the road and an unresponsive woman around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. Officials said a man called 911 after finding James on the couch in her residence.

The man went to the residence and opened the front door looking for James after the children were found in town. According to a news release, the man attempted to wake James up and called 911 after the attempts were unsuccessful.

When the Baker County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived in town, a bystander got their attention, and said the kids were being cared for at a nearby store. Officials said the deputy found James at her residence, showing "signs of impairment."

The sheriff's office said James was charged with two counts of child neglect II and two counts of reckless endangering.

A case plan regarding care of the children is being developed by the Oregon Department of Human Services-Child Welfare Division.

"The Baker County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the Idaho Power employees and the bystander for immediately taking action to keep these children safe as well those individuals that cared for the children until law enforcement arrived," Friday's news release said.

