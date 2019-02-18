MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police have a suspect in custody following an aggravated battery of a woman, south of Kuna.

The 53-year-old suspect forced his way into the woman's home on South Meridian Road and threatened her with a handgun, police say. The woman had a no-contact order against the suspect.

The battery occurred around 3 p.m., according to Ada County Dispatch.

Following a fight, the man fled the scene and police found him south of Kuna in the desert, according to Meridian Police.

Meridian Police tweeted out just before 8 p.m. that they have the suspect in custody. Police on scene say he was arrested peacefully after over three hours of negotiations.

Ada County Metro SWAT Team, Meridian Police and the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho State Police were on scene for the negotiations.

Meridian Police say paramedics and crews from the Kuna and Meridian fire departments were on scene as a precaution.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, or his charges.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available. KTVB is sending a crew to the scene.