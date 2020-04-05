Police: Garden City man arrested after bullet nearly hits sleeping child

Officers say one of the victims had an active protection order against the suspect.

BOISE, Idaho — A Garden City man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he fired a gun in a Boise home, narrowly missing a child.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at an address near Irving and Milwaukee streets at 2:22 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they identified the suspect as 42-year-old Juan Flores of Garden City. Police say Flores was involved in a domestic dispute, and was at the home in violation of an active protection order.

Investigators say they also developed evidence that Flores had fired a gun during the domestic dispute, nearly hitting a child who had been sleeping in the same room.

The child was not injured, police say.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence battery, and injury to a child.