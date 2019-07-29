BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking people to check their bank statements after four credit card skimmers were found at local bank ATMs across Boise.

Police did not state where exactly the skimmers were found.

"The financial institutions are technically victims as well, so we will not be naming them," Haley Williams, a spokesperson with Boise Police, said.

Credit card skimmers pull the banking information from a debit or credit card from the magnetic strip of the card when someone inserts their card into an ATM or gas pump. Entering the PIN of the card into the skimmer gives criminals all the information needed to access the funds in the account.

Police say that thieves are now placing the skimmers in ATMs, where people will least expect the devices.

According to police, people should inspect any ATM, gas pump or credit card reader before using it by looking for anything suspicious like loose wires or anything that is damage. People should also cover up the keypad when entering the PIN and look out for suspicious vehicles or people around the ATM that might be watching over the skimmer.

Detectives say that thieves that use skimmers must stay around the skimmer in case they need to disassemble it and they're typically not local either.

If you see any suspicious activity around an ATM or gas pump to call 911 immediately.

