Police: Former Nyssa teacher, girls basketball coach recorded 12-year-old showering

The victim noticed the phone was propped up on a counter and pointed toward the shower, she told investigators.

A former teacher in the Nyssa School District is facing felony charges after police say he used his phone to secretly take a video of a 12-year-old girl in the shower.

Fifty-two-year-old Victor Woods of New Plymouth was arrested last week on charges of video voyeurism, possession of child pornography, production of child pornography, sexual abuse of a child by making a photographic or electronic recording of a minor, and destruction of evidence.

Idaho State Police say the incident happened Aug. 22 at a home in New Plymouth.

According to court documents, when the girl finished showering and got out, she noticed a phone propped up on the counter with the camera pointed toward the shower.

"[The victim] did not notice this until she was partially dressed," investigators wrote in the report. "She turned the phone over and saw it had been recording a video."

The girl told police that she stopped the recording and deleted the video, then texted her mother what had happened. The mother called law enforcement, who responded to the home.

According to court documents, Woods denied taking a video of the girl, telling deputies that he had been playing a game on his cellphone in the bathroom, and had mistakenly left the phone in that room. Idaho State Police seized the phone along with several electronic devices and flash drives belonging to Woods from the house.

Woods worked as a math teacher at Nyssa High School and as the middle school girls' basketball coach at the time of the report. According to Nyssa Superintendent Dr. Darren Johnson, the suspect is no longer employed by the school district.

Johnson said that the charges do not involve any children from the Nyssa School District.

"We take our responsibility to protect and safeguard our youth very seriously," Johnson told KTVB over the phone.

In an interview, the 12-year-old reported that Woods had previously exposed his penis to her, and that he had brushed her breast with his hand when giving her a hug.

The girl's mother told investigators that Woods had "a problem" with pornography and prostitutes, and reported that Woods had made comments about his students that were, in retrospect, concerning.

"As a summer school teacher, Woods would watch kids on field trips. Woods made a comment prior to a field trip to a water park this summer (2019) wondering how many of the kids' swimsuits would be inappropriate," an officer wrote in an account of the interview. "She thought it was a normal teacher thing until now."

Woods told police that he had never touched the girl inappropriately, and denied intentionally exposing himself to her.

In a Sept. 10 conversation between Woods and the girl's mother, which was recorded by police, Woods told the woman that he had not made any other videos of the child. When the girl's mother asked why he had recorded her in the shower, he responded "stupid, it was just stupid," according to court documents.

Investigators were able to recover the deleted video from Woods' iCloud Sept. 27.

The case was forwarded to prosecutors, who filed charges and issued a warrant for Woods arrest Jan. 15.

Woods is currently out of jail on a $75,000 bond. He is due back in court Jan. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

