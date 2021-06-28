Boise Police seeking witnesses to fight near State Street on Saturday

The fight put one man in the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries." Anyone with information is urged to call Ada County Dispatch.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is looking for witnesses to a fight that occurred early Saturday morning near West State Street.

Officers responded to reports of a fight on the 4300 block of West State Street at 3 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man who was bleeding from his neck. He was rushed to the hospital and is said to have "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

An investigation into the incident began immediately and officers said information suggests the injured man was attempting to break up a fight when he was cut on his neck and beat up.

Police said there were multiple witnesses to the fight and are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact BPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with any information are asked to contact Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or www.343COPS.org

