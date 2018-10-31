NAMPA -- One man is in the hospital after an argument between roommates escalated early Halloween morning.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. inside a house on 1st Street North near 17th Avenue in Nampa.

According to Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha, two women lived permanently in the house, and a man had been staying with them on a more temporary basis. The man came back to the home drunk early Wednesday morning, Riha said, prompting an argument between the three roommates.

The women told the man he could not stay at the house any longer, and asked him to leave.

At that point, police say, the man became angry and pulled out a gun.

As the women tried to get it away from him, the gun went off inside the house. No one was struck by the gunfire, Riha said.

During the fight, one of the women picked up a knife and stabbed the man in the back. The man was then able to get ahold of the knife, and slashed one of the women, according to police.

Police remain on scene investigating.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his stab wound. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman who was slashed was not seriously hurt, and did not need to go to the hospital.

No one has been arrested, but Riha said charges are pending. The names of the people involved have not been released.

KTVB is on scene now, check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB