Police fatally shoot man wielding a knife outside Pocatello home

POCATELLO, Idaho — Police in eastern Idaho say they have fatally shot a 23-year-old man wielding a knife outside of a south Pocatello residence after he fled from officers.
The Idaho State Journal reported that Pocatello Police officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday involving a knife-wielding man and a woman.
The relationship between the man and woman and what prompted the disturbance is unclear.
Authorities say the man fled from the scene in a vehicle and police confronted and shot him less than two blocks away.
Police attempted to perform live-saving efforts on the man.
No other injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway.
