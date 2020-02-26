x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

Police fatally shoot man wielding a knife outside Pocatello home

The 23-year-old man was shot outside a south Pocatello residence after he fled from officers.
Credit: KPVI
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Pocatello Tuesday evening.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Police in eastern Idaho say they have fatally shot a 23-year-old man wielding a knife outside of a south Pocatello residence after he fled from officers. 

The Idaho State Journal reported that Pocatello Police officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday involving a knife-wielding man and a woman. 

The relationship between the man and woman and what prompted the disturbance is unclear. 

Authorities say the man fled from the scene in a vehicle and police confronted and shot him less than two blocks away. 

Police attempted to perform live-saving efforts on the man. 

No other injuries were reported. 

An investigation is underway.

RELATED: Lori Isenberg charged under special section of Idaho murder law

RELATED: Twin Falls sex offender gets 60 years for creating child porn

Watch more Crime:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: