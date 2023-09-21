Police: Endangered missing person in Jerome

Police are looking for a 78-year-old man who they say has severe dementia.

JEROME, Idaho — A 78-year-old man with severe dementia is missing in Jerome, according to Jerome Police. They report that the man, Michael Underwood, has was last seen at Mr. Gas in Jerome at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Underwood is white, 135 lbs. and is 5'10'' tall, which grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about the missing man, please call the Jerome Police Department at (208)324-1911 as soon as possible.

