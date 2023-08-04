Police confirm shooting near Garden Valley

Boise County Dispatch confirmed there was a shooting near Garden City on Thursday night.

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Early Friday morning, Boise County Dispatch confirmed there was a shooting near Garden City on Thursday night.

BCD said that Boise County Sheriff responded to a call reporting a shooting at around 8 p.m. at the Hardscrabble Campground in the Boise National Forest.

There are no details about whether anyone was hurt or the circumstances of the incident.

Dispatch said Idaho State Police and Valley County Sheriff's office are taking over the investigation on the shooting.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.