Police chase with suspected drunk driver crosses from Idaho to Washington on I-90

A police chase that crossed from Idaho into Washington ended in Spokane on Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — A police chase that started in Idaho forced the closure of the Hamilton offramp from westbound I-90 on Friday morning. The ramp has since reopened.

It started when law enforcement tried to stop a suspected drunk driver in Idaho, but the driver took off. Idaho State Police tried to use a spike strip to stop the vehicle but it was not successful.

As the car traveled into Washington, the Washington State Patrol took over the pursuit.

Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, with the chase ending on the Hamilton offramp. Officers took the driver into custody.

The Hamilton offramp was blocked for part of the morning commute while officers waited for a tow truck to arrive. Shortly before 9 a.m. the ramp fully reopened.

Traffic alert Eastbound SR290 Hamilton north of I-90, Police activity from suspected DUI driver that was apprehended after being pursued. pic.twitter.com/6h3jDc6w4u — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) October 7, 2022

This is a developing news story. KREM 2 News will update this article with new information once it is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.