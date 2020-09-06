ISP: Man jailed after leading police chase in stolen semi

Troopers ultimately stopped the truck using spike strips near American Falls.

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho — A Louisiana man has been arrested after police say he led troopers on a pursuit in a stolen semi truck late Monday night.

The incident started after Idaho State Police received a report at 10:17 p.m. that 25-year-old Joseph J. Castillo was driving the semi north on I-15 near Arimo without the owner's permission.

ISP troopers found Castillo and tried to pull him over near the Inkom Port of Entry, but the driver did not stop.

Instead, police say, Castillo hit speeds of 80 mph, passed another semi unsafely and continued west on I-86 into Power County with troopers in pursuit.

Once in Power County, law enforcement deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the semi truck. Castillo drove over the strips, deflating the truck's tires.

At that point, ISP says, the suspect climbed out of the semi and ran away through a field into American Falls.