Police bust burglary ring that targeted marijuana businesses in Washington, Oregon

While serving a search warrant in Salem on Friday, officers found 16 firearms, $33,000 in cash and 30 pounds of marijuana, among other items.

Police believe they've made a big bust that will help take down a multi-state burglary ring that targeted marijuana businesses.

While serving a search warrant in Salem on Friday, officers found 16 firearms, $33,000 in cash, 30 pounds of marijuana, six pounds of butane honey oil (BTO), three pounds of burglary tools and clothing and products taken from several of the affected businesses.

Investigators say the ring hit businesses in Southwest Washington and Oregon.