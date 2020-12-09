Police: Broken windows at Boise building were shot at, broken

Boise police are also investigating if this incident has any connection to a similar case in Garden City.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in their investigation into windows of a building along the Greenbelt getting shot at and broken, which may be related to a similar incident in Garden City.

Police say a large window facing the Greenbelt was shot at by what appears to be a small-caliber gun overnight between Thursday and Friday. The building is located on South Lusk Street.

No one was inside the building at the time of the incident, according to officials.

Investigators are also working to determine if this incident is related to a similar case in Garden City.

Anyone that may have any information is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).

