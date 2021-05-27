Police: Boise man tried to sneak 12-inch knife through airport security

Nathanael Resman is facing a felony charge after police say he tried to smuggle a foot-long hunting knife onto an airplane.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing a felony charge after police say he tried to smuggle a foot-long hunting knife onto an airplane at the Boise Airport Wednesday.

Nathanael P. Resman, 39, is charged with Unlawful Carrying of Weapon on Aircraft or Sterile Area of Airport with Intent to Avoid Detection.

According to police, Resman did not mistakenly bring the knife to the airport, but had intentionally taken steps to hide it from security.

The large knife was tucked inside a sock near Resman's knee, according to police. Transportation Security Administration officers found the concealed knife on Resman's leg at a checkpoint, and contacted Boise Police.

Knives are not allowed in carry-on baggage, although it is legal to bring them on a plane in checked baggage. According to the TSA, anyone with a knife in their checked bag is asked to keep it in a sheath or securely wrapped to avoid injury to any baggage handlers or other staff.

The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Resman is currently held in the Ada County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and is due back in court June 9.

Watch more crime news: