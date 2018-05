BOISE - Police on Monday arrested a Boise man they say intentionally concealed a handgun in his checked luggage at the Boise Airport.

Officials said Boise officers assigned to the airport were alerted to the discovery of the unloaded weapon at around 1 p.m.

Milan Reskovic, 59, who police said didn't declare the gun at check-in, was charged with weapon aboard an aircraft - a felony - and was booked into the Ada County Jail.

© 2018 KTVB